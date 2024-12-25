Provided financial assistance to needy with accounted money, says Verma on cash for vote allegations

Responding to Delhi CM Atishi and AAP leaders’ allegations over distributing cash to women in New Delhi, BJP leader Parvesh Verma Wednesday said the financial assistance was extended as part of a scheme under his NGO, Rashtriya Swabhiman to support the poor women.

He said that the team of the NGO put up camps at different places, got forms filled up by the women who were in need, and then extended the financial assistance as per due process.

Taking a dig at the AAP, he said that he was just trying to help the poor, underprivileged women, and was not distributing liquor or any such thing to the people.

He said, ” I am happy that at least I am not distributing liquor here, which the then Delhi CM did during the Covid times by providing a bottle free with a bottle.”

Verma further said he was happy to help those in need using his own account money, the money with his organisation.

He said he went around the surroundings in the New Delhi area in the past 11 days, and observed the issues faced by the women living in the shanties and colonies, something which the local MLA, who happens to be none other than the former Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, could not notice during the past decade.

Addressing the media, Verma mentioned that when he met the women in the area, they told him that neither do they have a pension, nor they have a ration card, or any job and also did not have any facility for medicine.

Following that he decided that every month, under his NGO, a scheme would be made and it will extend help to the women in need on a monthly basis.

According to the BJP leader, Rashtriya Swabhiman Sansthan was started by his father Sahib Singh Verma around 25 years ago, and through the same NGO two villages were developed back in the day when the earthquake had affected Gujarat, while the same NGO helped settle four villages in the cyclone hit Odisha.

He mentioned that the same NGO had also extended financial assistance to the families of martyred jawans in the Kargil war with due respect.