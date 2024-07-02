Programs conducted in Delhi’s central jails to sensitize staff on new laws

With the implementation of the three new laws of the criminal justice system and the likely impact of the changes also on the Prison Department, in a bid to sensitize the staff about the news legislations, various programs were conducted across all the central jails in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the prison authorities, it is crucial to understand the changes brought by three new laws and their implications on their operations and responsibilities.

As a part of the programs, the staff members were explained about various sections of these new laws that would affect the functioning of the jail.

Various campaigns were organized to educate jail officers and employees about the law related information and relevant changes in the Prison Administration for inmates, an official communique said.

Special meetings were also organized for the prison inmates where they were provided information about the implementation of laws, while proper question and answer sessions were also organized.

As per authorities, the jail officials have been advised to exercise utmost care and caution in implementing the provisions of all three new laws including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023.

The prison officials and the entire concerned staff have also been asked to apply the new laws in the functioning of the jail in true letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, training on the new laws has been given to police departments across the country, while programs have been organised at police station level for a smooth transition to the new system.