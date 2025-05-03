Press freedom is essential for democracy, says Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta

Delhi, Delhi Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta, Press Freedom

Gupta said on Saturday, “A vibrant democracy is built on the foundation of an informed citizenry and accountable institutions. The media serves as the voice of the people, and its independence must be preserved at all costs.”

Extending warm greetings to journalists, media professionals, and all champions of free expression on this occasion, Gupta reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and democratic values.

He also informed about the removal of glass panels from the Speaker’s Gallery and Press Gallery in the Delhi Assembly, ensuring that journalists have an unobstructed view of the House proceedings.

This move, reversing a decision by the previous administration, strengthens press freedom and reinforces the Assembly’s dedication to open governance, Gupta added.

Highlighting the importance of ethical journalism, Gupta acknowledged the courage and dedication of journalists who work tirelessly—often in challenging conditions—to bring the truth to light.

He added, “We salute the brave journalists who have risked their lives in the pursuit of truth. It is our duty to protect their rights and ensure that they can perform their duties without fear.”

Gupta also called for a collective reaffirmation of the commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of journalistic freedom.

“Let us stand united in our resolve to uphold press freedom and ensure that the media continues to thrive as a pillar of democracy,” he said.