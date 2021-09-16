President Kovind arrives in Shimla on 4-day visit

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Shimla on Thursday afternoon on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh during which he will address the special session of the state assembly on 17 September to mark the golden jubilee celebrations of statehood of the state.

The President was accorded a warm welcome on arrival at Annadale helipad by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, CM Jai Ram Thakur, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, state parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj, among others.

Kovind will stay at Cecil Hotel in Shimla during his stay and earlier, he was scheduled to stay at The Retreat, the official holiday resort of the President, in Chharabra near Mashobra but it was rescheduled after four employees tested positive for Covid.

During his stay, the President will attend the valedictory ceremony of Indian Audits and Accounts Service officer trainees of 2018 and 2019 batches at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts, Yarrows in Shimla.

Kovind will be the third President of India to address the Himachal Pradesh assembly as earlier former Presidents APJ Abdul Kalam and Pranab Mukherjee had addressed state legislators in 2003 and 2013 respectively.

In addition to sitting MLAs, former MLAs including ex-CMs Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal will also be present in the special session of HP Vidhan Sabha on Friday.