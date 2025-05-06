Pregnant minor rescued by Delhi Police; kidnapper arrested

The team of Delhi Police rescued a 15-year-old girl, who was kidnapped and was found to be two months pregnant, in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Anees Khan, was arrested by the police following an intense investigation, including tracking leads through social media platforms like Instagram.

Advertisement

The incident came to light on September 18, 2024, when a complaint was received at Geeta Colony regarding the kidnapping of a minor girl, aged 15 years old. Soon after registering a complaint, the team was deployed to search for the missing girl but got no clues about the victim in this case.

Advertisement

As part of a preliminary investigation, the team contacted the family members and friends of the victim and also activated the secret sources to get details. Police circulated the photographs of her to several institutions, police officers, and sources at the nearby place, said Deputy Commissioner (South-West) of Police Surendra Choudhary.

Further, it was found that the minor was on talking terms with one Anees Khan, who was a local patties vendor at the nearby location. The team contacted the family members of the suspect, from which it came out that Khan had also gone missing on the same day as the minor.

The suspect was married and has one living child with his wife, Rozi, who was five months pregnant when he went missing along with the girl. Soon a raid was conducted in Allahpur village, which lies in the district of Joura, Morena, in Madhya Pradesh.

In March 2025, information emerged from the family, which led the police to analyze three Instagram accounts that were said to be linked to this case. One account, created on February 23, was associated with a mobile number that had been switched off.

Furthermore, through investigating this case digitally, it was revealed that this number was connected to a mobile hotspot linked to one Ramlakhan Singh from Morena, MP. He had unknowingly shared his hotspot with an unidentified individual while traveling from MP to Gujarat. Another mobile number associated with the case was used to access the Instagram account from Gwalior, MP.

While probing into this case further, police intensified their search and conducted a raid on May 3 in Malgada Chowk, which is in Gwalior. The missing girl was safely recovered, and Anees Khan was apprehended, the senior officer added.

During questioning with the victim, it was found that she was two months pregnant, and the accused had kept her isolated, not allowing her to communicate with anyone. Her mobile phone had also been deprived of a SIM card after she left her home.

She was subsequently reunited with her family after all necessary legal formalities were completed, the DCP mentioned.

A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the BNS, and further investigation into this matter is underway, the senior officer stated.