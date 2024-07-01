Pragati maidan tunnel reopens for traffic after three days

Traffic movement at the Pragati maidan tunnel was restored on Monday morning after it was closed on Friday due to waterlogging.

Delhi traffic police posted on X, ”Pragati maidan tunnel is open for the traffic movement”. Along with this, one U-turn tunnel towards Matka peer at Mathura road in front of Bharat Mandapam was also opened. However, another U turn tunnel towards the ring road is still closed.

Following heavy rainfall on Friday, various places in Delhi were facing severe water-logging including Minto Bridge, and various other underpasses.

Another underpass at Okhla which was closed due to water-logging was also reopened early Monday morning. The waterlogging at the underpass also resulted in the death of an individual who was drowned due to the flooding at the underpass.

The national capital recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall when the Monsoon struck on Friday which is the highest single-day June rainfall since 1936. The rain also resulted in the loss of 11 lives till date.

Meanwhile, MCD mayor and Delhi minister Atishi visited several areas which were facing flood-like situation on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert in the national capital till July 4 predicting moderate to heavy rainfall with cloudy sky.

Delhi on Monday recorded a minimum temperature at 28 degree Celsius while the maximum touched 36 degree Celsius.