Power Minister diverts Marusudar River of Pakal Dul power project

RK Singh Union Minister, Power, on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the diversion of Marusudar River of Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project in the Kishtwar district of J&K.

The Minister congratulated the entire team of CVPPPL, NHPC, and JKSPDC for successful achievement of this crucial milestone of river diversion and also advised to work in a planned manner to expeditiously complete the construction works of Coffer Dam and Concrete Face Rockfill Dam for overall completion of project within the scheduled time.

He appreciated the entire team for working hard in tough climatic conditions in far-flung areas. He advised that accelerated development of hydropower projects is essential for grid balancing and generating peak power and Pakal Dul H.E. Project will contribute significantly in fulfilling the target of 450 GW renewable energy by 2030. He assured that through this project, an investment of Rs. 8212 crores are being made in the region which will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities and will help the overall development of the local inhabitants.

Alok Kumar, Union Secretary Power, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, PDD, J&K, AK Singh, CMD, NHPC, Suresh Kumar, Chairman, CVPPPL, and other senior officers of power ministry and UT administration attended the function.

Rohit Kansal assured continuous support of the J&K administration in achieving the scheduled milestones of hydropower projects and paid his gratitude to the Union Minister for taking a keen interest in the overall development of the region.

Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project (1000 MW) is being constructed by Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd. a joint venture company of NHPC Ltd and JKSPDC. CVPPPL has been entrusted with 3094 MW Hydro Power Projects for construction in J&K. Marusudar is a major tributary of the Chenab River. Diversion of the River will pave the way for acceleration in construction activities of the Project.

The completion of the project shall be boon to the overall development of the region and lead to improvement in socioeconomic conditions of the people, said an official spokesman.