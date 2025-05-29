Power cuts, school fee hike figure in AAP report card for 100 days of BJP rule

The AAP on Thursday presented a report card of failures of the BJP-led Delhi government as it nears completion of 100 days of governance. The Opposition party accused the incumbent government of harassing the residents of the city.

The report card from the AAP is timed to coincide with the Delhi government’s performance report highlighting the achievements of the first 100 days of governance on Saturday.

In a joint press conference, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Atishi, AAP’s Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, and AAP MLAs, Sanjeev Jha, and Kuldeep Kumar castigated the four-engine government for not launching a single new scheme or fulfilling any of the electoral promise it made.

Addressing the press conference, Atishi said, “Today, the AAP is releasing a report card highlighting the failures of BJP’s 100-day tenure. BJP has failed on every front. This report card outlines 15 issues where the BJP has failed, and we will take this report to every household in Delhi.”

The 15 issues outlined by the AAP in the report card include long power cuts, hiked power rates, disruption of water supply, fee hike by private schools, sewer water in taps, high pollution levels during summer, abolition of Farishte’ Scheme, shutdown of Mohalla clinics, removal of portraits of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh from Delhi government offices, non-reinstatement of bus marshals and civil Defence volunteers.

Additionally, the AAP accused the BJP government of failure to deliver free gas cylinders on Holi and Diwali, non implementation schemes like honorarium for women, demolition of slums, stopping widow pensions and free operations and tests in private labs.