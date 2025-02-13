Power cuts back in Delhi soon after BJP win in election: Atishi

Linking the exit of AAP from the Delhi government to the return of power cuts, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday alleged that long blackouts have been taking place in many parts of the city since the Assembly election with many voters realising their mistake of electing the BJP.

Addressing the media five days after the AAP lost power in Delhi after 11 years, Atishi said the BJP does not know how to run a government. “From 1993 to 1998, when the BJP was in power the state of Delhi’s power sector was deplorable,” she said.

The Kalkaji legislator said that people have started realising the mistake they have committed by voting the BJP to power, adding that it is the same story in all the states where the BJP is in power.

“Within three days of winning the Delhi election, the BJP has started converting Delhi into Uttar Pradesh where long power cuts of 3-4 hours take place every day,” she said.

The difference between a government of educated people and a government of people with forged degrees has become clear to people within three days, said Atishi.

“Immediately after the exit of the AAP government, it has become clear that the BJP is struggling to govern the city,” she said.

“I am receiving phone calls from different parts of the city, especially Mayur Vihar phase-III DDA flats that for the first time some residents of the area have bought an inverter as power cuts have suddenly returned to torment them after the election,” she said.

The situation is the same in Sangam Vihar, Vikaspuri and Uttam Nagar whose residents have started buying inverters which operate on batteries.

She said a parent called her and said that her daughter is preparing for Board exams and there was a long power cut in their area last night. “The parent said he bought an inverter today morning to ensure that his daughter does not face a similar problem during exams.”

The former CM asked if the power cuts started in February, which is relatively a cool month, and what will be the state of affairs in May-June when air-conditioners are used and the peak power demand in the city rises to 8500 MW,” she said.

Atishi’s attack on the BJP comes at a time when the victorious party is still holding consultations with its legislators over the contours of the Cabinet and the name of the new Chief Minister.

Though Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has sought time from Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena for an early meeting, along with all the MLAs, the chances of the declaration of the name of the new Chief Minister and the handing over of a letter of support from all BJP legislators for the soon-to-be-named Leader of the House in Assembly is likely to happen only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign visit later this week.