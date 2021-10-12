Poonch Attack: Punjab sounds alert in border areas

Condemning the terror attack in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir in which five soldiers including an officer lost their lives, Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio, sounded an alert in Punjab, especially in border areas of the state.

Randhawa said the enemy was desperate and could resort to any mischief anywhere which must be defeated at all costs. He said it was obvious the neighbouring country was not desisting from the mischiefs it has been habitual of.

He said Indian Army is capable of meeting any threat or challenge to the nation. The home minister reiterated his resolve to ensure the safety and security of each and every Punjabi. “We are perfectly prepared to meet any challenge, come what may”, he assured the people of the state and the country.

“For us the country’s unity and integrity remains paramount and no sacrifice will be too big toward that cause”, Randhawa said.

The deputy CM condoled the death of the fallen soldiers and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He said his party and the government stood by them in this hour of grief and loss. He said, their sacrifices will not be allowed to go to waste.