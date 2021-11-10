Poll Bonanza: Punjab govt to regularise 36000 ‘temporary’ employees

In a bid to regularise the services of the employees working on contract, adhoc, work charged, daily wages and temporary basis, the Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday approved the ‘The Punjab Protection and Regularization of Contractual Employees Bill-2021’ to be introduced in the forthcoming session of the Punjab Assembly for enactment.

This decision, taken months ahead of early 2022 Assembly polls, was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at Punjab Bhawan this afternoon.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office, with this decision the services of nearly 36,000 aforesaid employees with more than 10 years service would be regularised.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the fear in the minds of the farmers of the state due to the strict provisions incorporated in the Punjab Contract Farming Act, 2013 like imprisonment, monetary penalties and other rigorous punishments, the Punjab Cabinet decided to repeal the aforesaid Act “in the larger interest of Punjab farmers”.

In a bid to ensure an effective ecosystem and restore the agricultural safeguards besides protecting the interests of farmers, farm labourers and those engaged in ancillary and incidental activities, the Cabinet also gave approval to amend Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets, Act 1961 to revoke the anti-farmer provisions.

The Cabinet also approved to introduce the ‘Punjab Horticulture Nursery Bill-2021’ in Assembly by amending ‘Punjab Fruit Nurseries Act-1961’. The Cabinet also approved ‘The Punjab (Institutional and Other Building) Tax Repeal Bill, 2021’ to be introduced in the current session of Punjab Assembly to waive off un-paid dues in all cases.

It may be recalled that Punjab (Institutional and Other Building) Tax Act was implemented on the Industrial and other Institutional Buildings, which come outside the Municipal limit. This decision would give a relief of Rs 250 Crore to the beneficiaries.

The Cabinet also accorded approval to the universalization of Ayushman Bharat – Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, under which the entire population of Punjab would be provided an insurance cover of Rs Five lakh per family per year. The Cabinet also gave nod to promulgate ‘The Punjab One-Time Voluntary Disclosure and Settlement of Violations of the Buildings Bill, 2021’ for all unauthorized constructions, which have come up till 30 September, 2021.

The Cabinet also approved the enhancement of minimum wages from Rs 8776.83 to Rs 9192.72. The Cabinet also accorded approval to the Punjab Energy Security, Termination of PPAs and Redetermination of Power Tariff Bill, 2021 to be placed in the current session of Assembly.

With the passing of this Bill by Assembly, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with M/s Nabha Power Limited and Talwandi Sabo Power Limited shall stand referred to PSERC for re-determination of tariff.