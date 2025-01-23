Police file over 500 cases in two weeks of MCC enforcement

After two weeks of enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in view of the scheduled assembly elections in Delhi, the police have registered altogether 504 cases for MCC violations.

According to police data, from January 7 to January 22, Rs 4.56 crore of unaccounted cash, over 37 kilograms of silver, and around 800 grams of gold have been seized.

Moreover, more than 110 kg of narcotic substances, valued at over Rs 20 crore, have also been seized by the police as part of their ongoing efforts to ensure smooth and fair elections. The police also seized 1,200 injections.

According to the data, a total of 17,879 persons have been arrested under preventive measures and other acts during this period. Besides, more than 44,000 litres of illicit liquor, worth over Rs 1.3 crore, have also been confiscated during the ongoing checking drives.

As part of preventive measures ahead of the polls, the police have also seized a total of 270 illegal firearms and 372 live rounds of ammunition across the city since January 7.

In some districts, the police are focusing more on foot patrolling to enhance visibility. This initiative aims to deter criminal elements and ensure strict adherence to law and order. Suspicious elements are being monitored through continuous human and technical surveillance to anticipate potential subversive activities and prevent any attempts to disrupt the electoral process.

The MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to regulate candidates and political parties to ensure free and fair elections. It comes into effect from the date of the election announcement and remains in operation until the declaration of results.