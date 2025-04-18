Police Families Welfare Society celebrates its 53rd foundation day

The Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) of the Delhi Police commemorated its 53rd Foundation Day with enthusiasm and grandeur at the Adarsh Auditorium, Police Headquarters, with all 13 welfare centres joining the celebrations.

The occasion was marked by the presence of Sangita Saxena as chief guest, a respected educationist and social worker, alongside PFWS President Ritu Arora, former presidents, core committee members, and other dignitaries.

Advertisement

During the event, an engaging audio-visual presentation provided insights into PFWS’s legacy, showcasing decades of impactful welfare initiatives and community upliftment programmes.

Advertisement

A major highlight of the event was the unveiling of the 9th edition of the PFWS annual magazine by the chief guest telling about the organization’s progress.

The top three Welfare Centres were felicitated at the event in recognition to their exceptional contributions, their efforts in implementing welfare schemes and disseminating information effectively.

New Police Lines received the Best Welfare Centre award, followed by Ahata Kidara and Shalimar Bagh in second and third places respectively.

Additionally, a spiritual talk on stress management and inner peace by renowned life coach Gaur Gopal Das was also organized on the occasion and concluded with a live interactive, broadcast across PFWS’s digital platforms and connected to all districts and units through video conferencing for maximum participation.