Police bust robbers’ gang behind armed robbery at Welcome restaurant; five held

A Crime Branch team of the Delhi Police arrested five members of a robbers’ gang for a sensational armed robbery at a restaurant in the Welcome area from the Shakarpur area.

The police recovered two firearms, two stolen phones, and three motorcycles from the accused identified as Sunny (27), Sachin (23), Shivam 25), and Himanshu (24).

The Delhi Police initiated an investigation into the case on June 11 after a report of the armed robbery at a famous restaurant in the Babarpur area was filed at the Welcome police station. The complainant said two individuals reportedly robbed the cashier and a waiter at the restaurant of Rs 65,000 in cash and three mobile phones at gunpoint.

Based on the information, the team of the crime branch nabbed two accused, Sunny and Rinku, through technical and manual surveillance within ten days of the incident.

During interrogation, Sunny and Rinku confessed to the crime and named a third accomplice, Shivam. Based on their information, the police team recovered two robbed mobile phones, a motorcycle used in the crime, and clothes worn by the suspects during the robbery.

The police are on a manhunt to track down the kingpin of the gang believed to be in possession of the stolen cash from the food outlet.

With these arrests, the police claimed to have solved five cases of theft and two of motor vehicle theft cases as these robbers were involved in those cases too.