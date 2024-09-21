People of Delhi finally liberated from Kejriwal: Vijender Gupta after Atishi takes oath as CM

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Saturday asserted that people of the national capital had finally been liberated from Arvind Kejriwal after Atishi took oath as the new Chief Minister.

Reacting to Atishi taking oath as Chief Minister of Delhi, Gupta said, “The people of Delhi have finally been liberated from Kejriwal, who was more focused on corruption than governance for nearly 10 years. However, true freedom will only come when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is completely ousted from power.”

Attacking Kejriwal, he said, “Kejriwal’s resignation given under compulsion has proved that the government can neither run on bail nor from jail.”

Referring to the 2026 Delhi Assembly polls, Gupta said, “Delhiites won’t have to wait much longer, as the city’s 20 million residents have made up their minds to defeat AAP in the upcoming February Assembly elections.

Taking a jibe at Atishi, he said, “Atishi, known for her leftist ideology, won’t provide any relief to Delhi. In the next few months, after the monsoon rains and waterlogging-related deaths, Delhi’s pollution levels are expected to rise again, forcing residents to breathe toxic air, just like last year.”

“Atishi, who failed in her ministries, will cause the work of all departments to come to a halt, just like during her tenure. As Water Minister, she ignored hundreds of incidents of flooding on Delhi’s streets during the monsoon. As PWD Minister, everyone is familiar with the poor state of the city’s roads under her watch. Massive financial irregularities in educational institutions stand as the latest examples of her failures as Education Minister,” Gupta said.

Warning the people of Delhi, he said, “Atishi’s appointment will not improve the condition or direction of the city. With only four months left in AAP’s tenure, their leaders will likely look for new ways to indulge in corruption, attempting to make as much money as possible during this time. However, the BJP will ensure that none of their plans succeed.”

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Gupta said, “It is a dummy government and a dummy Chief Minister. It will be a remote-control run government….”.

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “Atishi becoming Chief Minister, only the face has changed, not the character of the government. Since the government remains the same, corruption, irresponsibility, and chaos will persist.”

“If Atishi wants to offer a changed government, she should first open former Chief Minister Kejriwal’s luxurious bungalow, built at the cost of over Rs 60 crore during the pandemic, to the public, so they can see how they were exploited,” he said.