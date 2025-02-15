PCI to hold its first ever literary fest & book fair from Feb 28- Mar1

The Press Club of India (PCI) will be organizing its first ever literary festival and a book fair at its premises from February 28- March 1, an initiative aimed to offer a platform to all the members who have written books in English, Hindi,Urdu, Bengali and other Indian languages.

The two-day event will showcase books that are best-selling in 2024-2025, along with titles that are classics, a statement from the club said on Saturday.

PCI president Gautam Lahiri said, “Since the idea is to celebrate the intrinsic link between journalism and book-writing, the Club will also offer some space to books written by well-known journalists who may not be Club members, but whose books have contributed immensely to the understanding of a certain issue/ topic.”

He said,“Those sets of books would be featured through special invitations to their writers by the Club authorities. The festival is anchored by a competent group alongside me including Club vice president Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, executive member Surabhi Kanga and Mahtab Alam, who spearheads the Club’s successful programme, PCI Conversations,” he added.

According to him, top bookstores of Delhi are to participate in the festival, while there will also be a stall to facilitate books of those members whose publishers are not Delhi-based, or their books are only available online.

The president also informed, “All those interested in putting up stands to promote their books and to take pre-orders should contact Club Manager by February 20.”