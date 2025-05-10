Pakistan must now eliminate terrorism from its soil, says Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and stated that “We hope Pakistan remains sincere to this ceasefire.”

Sachdeva said that “India has never wanted war with ordinary Pakistani citizens. Our fight is against terrorism that operates from Pakistani soil under the protection of the Pakistani army and government.” he added.

The BJP leader has said that this ceasefire is a golden opportunity for Pakistan’s army and the government, and the neighboring country must now eliminate terrorism from its land.

Sachdeva’s statement came after India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri too confirmed the ceasefire stating that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier.

Stating that both the countries agreed to halt all the ongoing military actions, the ceasefire was announced from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time (IST).

“Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time.”

“Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours,” he added.

Earlier, US president Donald J. Trump had announced on social media platform X stating that, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.”