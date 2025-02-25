Online cricket betting racket busted, duo arrested

With the arrest of two men, the Delhi Police claimed to have busted an online cricket betting racket.

The duo were caught conducting digital bets on the latest cricket match between India and Pakistan from the Malviya Nagar area of South Delhi, the officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said, acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted an inquiry in the suspected areas and raided a house in Panchsheel Vihar and got their hands on the gamblers, both of whom were inside the room keeping an eye on the match.

Advertisement

The accused are identified as Ayan, 32, and Nizam, 45, both residents of Sangam Vihar. After digging further into the matter, the police found one of the detainees, Nizam, previously involved in gambling with a case registered against him at the Neb Sarai police station.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to have accepted bets on the cricket match that day through online betting applications. They later said a total amount of Rs 13 lakh has been accepted by them for the match.

Chauhan further added that both the accused have been apprehended by the team with betting articles. The cops have recovered Rs 16,120, a LED TV set, a laptop, six mobile phones, and other gadgets from their possession.

A case has been filed against the two under relevant sections and the investigation is underway for further clues in the matter.