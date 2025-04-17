One held for making hoax bomb threat call to Jama Masjid, Red Fort

A 38-year-old person was held for making threat calls to two iconic monuments, the Red Fort and Jama Masjid in the Old Delhi area, Police said on Thursday.

The accused used a lost mobile phone to make the calls under the influence of alcohol, they added.

The cops were alerted by a call on April 10 in which the caller claimed that explosive devices had been planted at the Red Fort and Jama Masjid.

Subsequently, a case was registered with the relevant sections of BNS at Police Station Jama Masjid, Central District, and an investigation was taken up.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harshvardhan said that during the investigation, focus was laid on digital forensics and technical surveillance and the mobile number used to make the hoax call was found to be registered in the name of Saddam, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who informed that he lost his mobile phone on April 6 in Kaler, Roorkee.

With the help of IMEI tracking, call detail record (CDR), and CCTV footage, it was found that the handset was being used by an individual named Asif, a resident of Karawal Nagar, the DCP added.

On ground verification, it was discovered that Asif had vacated his residence, and after continuous surveillance and analysis, he was finally traced and apprehended near GTB Hospital, the official elaborated.

During sustained interrogation, he confessed to having found Saddam’s mobile phone in Kaler, Roorkee, and on April 10, he made the hoax bomb call from the Paharganj area of Delhi.

He was in an inebriated condition when he made a call on the Emergency helpline number 112. After making the call, he broke the SIM card to destroy evidence and discarded it.

The mobile phone used to make the hoax bomb call was recovered during the investigation, the cop mentioned.