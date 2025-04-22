One held for betting in IPL match

A man was held from Vijay Vihar area of Rohini in north west Delhi while gambling online in an IPL match being played between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, police said on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Goel, the action was followed by a tip off regarding the organized crime of cricket betting in the district under the operation Panther Claw.

Based on the information, a raid was conducted where a person was found betting online in an IPL cricket match who was later on identified as Amit Arora (42), he added.

The cops recovered seven mobile phones, one charger and an LED TV from the spot.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of Delhi Gambling Act was registered at Vijay Vihar police station.

The official mentioned that they are further investigating to unearth the possible involvement of other people in the same act.