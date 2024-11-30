One held following shootout for attacking cop in NE Delhi

A 35-year-old person was apprehended following a shootout with the cops for attacking a police personnel with a sharp edged object in the North East Delhi’s Usmanpur area, the cops said on Saturday.

The arrested individual Mohammad Adil , who was previously involved in 27 cases of attempt to murder, robbery, arms act , sustained bullet injury on his leg, it added.

According to the police, on November 29, a Head Constable Azad Akhtar was attacked after he took Adil to a police booth in Gautam Vihar on the basis of suspicion. Meanwhile, his brother Bawla along with 3-4 women arrived at the booth and they all started abusing and beating the cop. Further, Adil attacked him on his chest with a sharp weapon causing grievous injury to him and they fled from the spot.

The cop was shifted to JPC Hospital for treatment and accordingly, a case under relevant sections of BNS was registered in Police Station New Usmanpur and investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, the hideout of Adil was zeroed down and he was asked to surrender but paying no heed to police warning he whipped out a pistol and indiscriminately fired upon the police team.

The police team retaliated and fired from the service pistol in self-defense and one bullet hit him in his right leg. One semi-automatic pistol along with a cartridge was also recovered from his possession. Later, the injured accused was taken to GTB hospital for treatment.