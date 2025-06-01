On World Bicycle Day, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood flags off “Sundays on Cycle” campaign

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday flagged off ‘Sundays on cycle’ campaign in Janakpuri on the occasion of World Bicycle Day.

The event saw participation from hundreds of youths, children, school students, senior citizens, and RWA representatives, all of who joined in cycling together to support the initiative.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Sood said, “PM Modi has taken several significant steps to strengthen the sports ecosystem in the country including initiatives like the ‘Fit India Movement’ and ‘Khelo India Movement’ has now become widely popular across India. In line with these efforts, today’s ‘Sundays on Cycle’ event was organized in the Janakpuri area.”

Advertisement

“It is heartening to see people of all age groups coming together with awareness and enthusiasm for health and fitness, thus taking this movement forward. This initiative is not just about cycling—it is a major step towards promoting fitness, community participation, and building a healthier India,” he added.

He highlighted that the Fit India Cycling Drive that began in New Delhi has now evolved into a nationwide mass movement. So far, nearly 3 lakh cyclists have participated actively across more than 5,500 locations in the country.

“The same has also been praised by PM Modi in the 117 edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address, recognizing it as a powerful medium for promoting health and social welfare,” he added,

He also urged all citizens of Delhi to incorporate cycling into their daily routines and take a collective step towards building a Fit India. “A healthy individual, a healthy family, and a healthy society—together these form the foundation of a Fit India and a New India,” Sood added.