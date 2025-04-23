Om Birla & Delhi Speaker discuss transforming Vidhan Sabha into heritage site

In a significant step to preserve and modernise Delhi’s legislative heritage, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament secretariat to discuss initiatives aimed at strengthening the institutional framework of the legislative assembly, enhancing its infrastructure, and promoting transparency in its functioning.

Birla and Gupta held an important discussion over transforming the historical Delhi assembly complex into a heritage building, considering its history and significance, as the same place witnessed the first session of the Imperial Legislative Council, while it is also the site from where the wind of democratisation blew high.

During a detailed 40-minute meeting, Gupta apprised the Lok Sabha Speaker of the ongoing initiatives at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, particularly efforts to elevate the historic Assembly complex to the stature of a national heritage.

According to Gupta, these initiatives aim to celebrate the rich democratic legacy of Delhi’s legislature while ensuring its accessibility and relevance for future generations.

Birla also directed the immediate initiation of a plan to convert the Delhi Vidhan Sabha library into a fully digital e-library.

This transition will significantly enhance public access to important legislative documents and ensure the long-term preservation of institutional knowledge.

The LS Speaker has instructed his secretariat to extend all possible assistance to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in its endeavours.

According to Gupta, the complete archival records and proceedings of the Delhi Assembly Secretariat, dating back to its inception, have been systematically preserved at the historic Town Hall of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Taking note of the importance of this archival work, Birla has issued directives for the inclusion of the records in the digitisation project, underscoring the importance of protecting the country’s legislative history.

Meanwhile, the Delhi assembly is preparing to completely switch to solar power in a couple of months, while Speaker Gupta had earlier said that the upcoming monsoon session will be held through the NeVA application, enabling paperless working of the house.