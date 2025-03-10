Old building collapses in Delhi, claims one life

A tragic incident occurred in Mahavir Enclave, West Delhi, where an old and dilapidated building collapsed, resulting in the death of one person, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) reported on Monday.

According to DFS, a PCR call was received around 2 pm regarding the collapse, with reports of an individual trapped under the debris.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Mohammad Kashif, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, was passing by the building when it collapsed.

Upon receiving the information, a rescue team was immediately dispatched to the site.

The building, located on Street No. 28, was in a severely deteriorated state. Despite rescue efforts, Kashif succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

An official stated that the collapsed building belonged to Shoaib Akhtar. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.