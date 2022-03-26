Odisha reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality

The state on Saturday reported 43 fresh COVID-19 cases at 0.09% test positivity rate while one fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours, said the health and family welfare department.

The State now has 431 active cases while two districts- Kalahandi and Puri- have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

A total of 13 children were among the newly infected, the health department bulletin said, adding that 41,882 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 16 districts did not report any infection.

The death toll rose to 9,118 as one fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours after a weeklong zero fatality trend. The cumulative tally rose to 12,87,421, including 12,77,819 recoveries as 69 patients recovered in the previous day, it added.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.25% while active cases (431) account for 0.03% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.03% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.87% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,29,97,252 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,86,90,251 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 8,76,462 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 93% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.