Odisha govt effects 50% remuneration hike of contractual employees

Rechristening the contractual employees as ‘initial appointees’, the Odisha Cabinet on Monday approved the proposal and increased the remuneration of all contractual employees working under the State Government by 50%.

The initial appointees will be regularized after six years of satisfactory service rendered by them.

The decision was approved today in the State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. With this, the employees on the contractual benefit will receive a substantial remuneration hike to the tune of 50%, the Minister for Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water, Law, Housing & Urban Development, Pratap Jena said today.

The existing remuneration of the contractual employees, who will now be referred as initial appointees, will be disbursed 50 percent hike in remuneration in the first year. The employees will be regularised after six years. The move to hike the monthly remuneration will lead the government to bear additional expenditure of Rs 250 crore every year, he said.

The contractual employees, who were not getting any additional benefits earlier, will now be entitled to get reimbursement for medical expenses, the minister added.