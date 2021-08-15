Odisha CM announces universal health insurance coverage for 3.5 crore people

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced the revamping of the State government’s flagship Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana to extend health insurance coverage to as many as 3.5 crore people in the State.

Unfurling the tri-colour on the occasion of the observance of 75th Independence Day here today, he said the health insurance coverage is being redesigned to reach out towards 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh families. The government will provide Smart Health Cards to all the beneficiaries, he said.

It is universal health coverage, with special emphasis on the health protection of economically vulnerable families. The beneficiaries of National Food Security and State Food Security schemes will reap the benefits of universal health insurance coverage, he said.

Recalling the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, Patnaik also paid tributes to the jawan, who made supreme sacrifice for the country’s integrity and peace. He also paid homage to Covid warriors, who lost their lives while serving the people during the pandemic.

“On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, I extend heartiest wishes to the people of Odisha. This is a day of pride and honour for all of us. Let us all take a pledge on this pious day to take the pride of our nation and state to new heights and work dedicatedly towards this”, Patnaik concluded.