Nursing student dies of suicide in East Delhi

A nursing student was found dead in her locked room In East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar, raising suspicions of suicide, said police on Tuesday.

A PCR call was made reporting that a girl was lying unconscious behind a locked door, according to the police. Promptly, a team was dispatched to the site.

After making a forced entry, the police and fire department personnel discovered the girl with a cannula in her hand and two drips hanging from a ceiling fan.

She was declared dead by Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) medical staff, and her body was transferred to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

The police have seized her mobile phone for a thorough investigation, and her family has been informed.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old boy died after an outdoor unit of an air conditioner fell upon him while he was standing on a road along with his friend in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi on Saturday.

Earlier, a doctor working at the AIIMS died by suicide by overdose of medicine, the police said on Sunday. It added that a suicide note was also found.

The police further said that the deceased doctor was identified as 34-year-old Raj Ghoniya, a permanent resident of Rajkot, Gujarat.