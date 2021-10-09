Follow Us:
Number of single-day fresh Covid-19 cases falls in Delhi

There were a total of 11,720 hospital beds in the city meant for coronavirus-infected patients but 11,474 beds remained unoccupied.

SNS | New Delhi | October 9, 2021 4:00 am

Haryana, Oct 08 (ANI): A beneficiary reacts while receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Government Polyclinic vaccination centre, in Gurugram on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the national capital on Friday fell to 39  from 44 yesterday following 67,206 tests conducted for the purpose. The positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

There was zero death caused by the coronavirus. Twenty-three patients who recovered were discharged by different hospitals.

The city today had 399 active cases of Covid-19 and 111 such patients were getting treatment as home-quarantined cases.

The number of containment zones was 103, the health bulletin added.

Those who were vaccinated during the past 24 hours were counted to be 90,777 and the cumulative count of those who got their first vaccine dose was 1,24,18,124.

The cumulative count of the beneficiaries of the vaccination programme who got inoculated with their both vaccine doses so far was 63,32,181, the health bulletin pointed out.

