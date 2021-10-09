Number of single-day fresh Covid-19 cases falls in Delhi

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the national capital on Friday fell to 39 from 44 yesterday following 67,206 tests conducted for the purpose. The positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

There was zero death caused by the coronavirus. Twenty-three patients who recovered were discharged by different hospitals.

The city today had 399 active cases of Covid-19 and 111 such patients were getting treatment as home-quarantined cases.

The number of containment zones was 103, the health bulletin added.

There were a total of 11,720 hospital beds in the city meant for coronavirus-infected patients but 11,474 beds remained unoccupied.

Those who were vaccinated during the past 24 hours were counted to be 90,777 and the cumulative count of those who got their first vaccine dose was 1,24,18,124.

The cumulative count of the beneficiaries of the vaccination programme who got inoculated with their both vaccine doses so far was 63,32,181, the health bulletin pointed out.