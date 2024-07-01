Number of cases, not format of law, determines burden on courts: Delhi BJP

Rejecting Aam Aadmi Party leader Priyanka Kakkar’s claim that the burden of courts and judiciary might increase with the new criminal laws with two sets of criminal laws in place, Delhi BJP spokesperson and advocate Amit Tiwari said on Monday that the burden on courts is determined by the number of cases, not by the format of the law.

Taking a dig at the AAP leader, advocate Tiwari alleged that she just wants to stay in the news by making negative statements on every subject. He said the AAP leader was not aware that the three new laws were passed after almost 16 hours of discussion in both houses of Parliament.

The BJP leader further said that several new provisions have been brought into the laws to keep strict surveillance on police actions. Now, whenever the police conduct a raid or seize something, the actions would have to be videographed, Tiwari added.

Elaborating on the new laws, the Delhi BJP spokesperson said there were several positive provisions such as timely justice for victims, zero FIR, keeping the complainant informed about the ongoing investigation, e-FIR, recording the statement of a female victim at her home in front of her family, and stringent punishment for crimes against women and minors, which are commendable.

The new laws also include provisions for compensating the victims, and the judicial process will also speed up with the help of modern technology, he added.