The Delhi Police, on Thursday, arrested a woman accused in the murder case of head constable (HC) Ratan Lal during the North East Delhi riots in 2020. She is said to have been living in disguise to evade arrest for the last two and half years.

The Delhi Police had announced a cash price of Rs. 50,000 for the arrest of the accused woman.

Sanjay Kumar Saini, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-East said the operations wing of the district had been on a lookout for the absconding accused in the murder case.

The DCP added that a dedicated team under the supervision of Inspector Harish Chandra, in charge/Special Staff, was assigned the task to arrest her.

On analysing the Call Details Record (CDR), one mobile number of her close relative was found to be frequently calling the customer care number of a particular company situated in NOIDA which created suspicion.

Around 05:35 pm a lady, resident of Subhash Mohalla, Bhajanpura, Delhi aged around 27 years was apprehended from the area of the Cogent building in Sector-63, NOIDA.

During interrogation, she confessed to the crime and disclosed that during riots in February 2020 she had been actively involved in protests against CAA/NRC; consequently, she was named as accused in the murder case of HC Ratan Lal. Since then, she fled her house and had been residing at different rented accommodations to dodge the police teams.

During this period, she married a person who arranged a job as a customer care executive for her in a NOIDA-based company. She had been using the customer care number to contact her relatives and family members.

The Delhi Police has declared Proclaimed Offender (PO) in the case.