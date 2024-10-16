NOC no longer required for power connections in 1,731 unauthorised colonies: Atishi

Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday announced that residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital would no longer need to submit NOCs from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to get electricity connections.

She said the decision was taken after receiving complaints about people allegedly being forced by the BJP-governed DDA to run from pillar to post and pay bribes to obtain the mandatory NOC.

The Chief Minister added that electricity connections in these colonies will be provided within 15 days without any NOC.

Highlighting the efforts of the Delhi government, she said, “Despite the DDA attempting to trouble residents of unauthorised colonies, all such attempts will be thwarted under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal.”

Pointing out that there are 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, which were in a dire state about 10 years ago, Atishi said, “Politicians would seek votes from these areas, but once elected, they would neglect the colonies, leaving the roads unpaved and water and sewage lines uninstalled.”

“However, since the formation of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi 10 years ago, every possible effort has been made to provide facilities to the residents of these colonies. Whether it’s road construction or laying water and sewage lines, significant development has taken place over the last decade,” she said.

Citing the challenges faced by the residents, the Chief Minister said, “For the past year, residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi have been struggling to obtain electricity connections due to an order by the BJP-governed DDA. The order stipulates that residents must secure a written NOC from the DDA, certifying that the area does not fall under the land pooling zone.”

She said that as a result, people living in 1,731 unauthorised colonies had to run from place to place, facing hurdles in applying for electricity meters and paying bribes for NOCs.

“I am pleased to announce that the Delhi government has decided that no NOC will be required for installing electricity meters in 1,731 unauthorised colonies. Anyone residing in these colonies can apply for an electricity meter, and they will receive a connection within 15 days, as stipulated by the DISCOMs,” Atishi said.

The Chief Minister added, “No matter how much the BJP’s DDA tries to harass the residents of unauthorised colonies, the Delhi government, under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, will not allow them to suffer. Orders have been issued to the electricity companies to ensure that no NOC is needed for installing meters in these colonies.”