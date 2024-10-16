NOC for electricity meter mandated by DISCOMs under AAP, not DDA or MCD: BJP

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, on Wednesday, clarified that neither the DDA nor the MCD ever imposed a no-objection certificated (NOC) criterion for an electricity connection but the power DISCOMs under the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi.

According to Sachdeva, for years, the DISCOMs requested the MCD to make the NOCs mandatory for urbanised areas but they started demanding NOCs from the DDA for unauthorised colonies and urban villages, worsening the issue only mid-last year.

Sachdeva said Chief Minister Atishi falsely claimed that the residents of the unauthorised colonies had been facing issues meeting the NOC criterion for electricity connections for a year and asked how she would address the problem if she was not aware of its origins.

He said after the recent Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s newly-elected MPs met the lieutenant governor twice to discuss the problems faced not only by unauthorised colonies but also by rural and urban villages, non-conforming areas, and others.

They informed the Central government through the LG, who later resolved the issue, particularly Home Minister Amit Shah, who showed special interest in eliminating the NOC requirement and initiating property mutation processes.

Claiming that the issue of NOC for electricity connections persisted for many years, he assured that the BJP would resolve it once it came to power in the national capital.