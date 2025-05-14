No one has the right to question the Army: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday sharply rebuked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi for her remarks regarding the recent India-Pakistan understanding. Gupta asserted that no one has the authority to question the Indian Army.

“Looking after 140 crore people and making the right decisions is the responsibility of those in charge. No one has the right to raise questions about the Army,” said Gupta while addressing reporters. “It is very easy to say anything while sitting in an air-conditioned room and watching television,” she added.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Gupta had expressed strong support for the Indian Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

Applauding the Army’s role in tackling cross-border terrorism, she stated, “One hundred forty crore Indians stand in support of the armed forces and PM Modi. The forces fought bravely against Pakistan, and the enemy knows that any attack will be met with a strong response. We thank the armed forces for giving a befitting reply to the terrorists. The entire country is proud of our soldiers.”

Gupta made these remarks during the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ held in the national capital. The yatra, launched nationwide by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, aims to honour the bravery of Indian soldiers and raise awareness about the success of Operation Sindoor. The campaign will continue until May 23.