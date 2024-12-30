No exit from Rajiv Chowk Station after 9 pm on New Year’s Eve: DMRC

To ensure public safety and manage crowds on New Year’s Eve, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday said the exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be allowed from 9 pm on December 31.

The DMRC, however, said the entry of passengers will be allowed until the departure of the last train from here on December 31.

“As advised by the police authorities, to ensure public safety and manage crowds on New Year’s Eve (31st December 2024), exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be allowed from 9:00 PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed until the departure of the last train from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on 31st December,” its spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said additionally, from 8:00 PM onwards, QR tickets with a destination to Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be issued through DMRC’s Mobile App to facilitate smooth implementation of these measures.”Metro services on the rest of the network will continue to operate as per the regular timetable. Commuters are requested to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate with the authorities,” the spokesperson added.