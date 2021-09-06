No Covid-19 death in Delhi for 5th consecutive day

Thirty positive cases of Covid-19 were detected in the city out of a total of 65,365 tests done whereas no life was lost due to the deadly virus infection consecutively for the fifth day today. The caseload now was 14,37,959.

According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the positivity rate came down to 0.05 per cent from 0.08 per cent yesterday. Thirty-three patients of the coronavirus recovered and were discharged by different hospitals.

The health bulletin showed that the city had 351 active cases and those being cured as home isolation cases numbered 91.

The number of containment zones was 130, the health bulletin added.

There were 12,015 hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 patients, but 11,787 beds remained unoccupied.

As many as 1,68,351 persons were vaccinated during the past 24 hours and the cumulative count of those who got both vaccine doses was 40,54,790.