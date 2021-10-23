No Corona death reported in capital on Saturday

Delhi on Saturday recorded zero Covid-related facilities and 40 new Covid-19 cases.

According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday stated, “Delhi is now very close to winning the battle against dengue. Like previous weeks, this Sunday too at 10 am, let us all spend 10 minutes, inspecting our homes and surrounding areas, for any sign of stagnant water. If you do find such water, drain it, replace it or cover with a small layer of oil. Together, let us all make Delhi dengue-free.”