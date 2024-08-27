No compromise on cleanliness in Delhi: Shelly Oberoi

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Tuesday that there would be no compromise on the national capital’s cleanliness.

The mayor made the statement while inspecting the sanitation situation in the West Zone in Vikaspuri and Tilak Nagar wards along with officials and councilors.

“There will be no compromise on the cleanliness of Delhi. Making Delhi clean, beautiful, and lush green is the top priority of the AAP Government in the corporation,” she said.

During the inspection, the mayor visited several dhalao ghars in the Vikaspuri ward and found the garbage piled up outside these sites, spilling onto the main roads.

She also found that a stretch of 2-3 km of road near one of the Dhalao Ghars in Vikaspuri ward was covered with garbage to such an extent that the road had to be closed.

On the occasion, Oberoi reprimanded the employees of the private waste management agency on the spot and directed them to clear all the garbage from the road within two days.

A similar situation was found in Tilak Nagar wards as well. The garbage was found on the road outside the Dhalao Ghar with stray animals roaming around. Additionally, outside a newly constructed Mohalla Clinic, garbage was scattered on the main road and had become a dumping point. It is even causing traffic issues.

The mayor directed that the garbage should be removed within two days and the area must be properly cleaned. She also asked the area Deputy Commissioner to beautify the area once the garbage is cleared.

Stating that negligence by the private waste management agency has been regularly evident in the West Zone, she asked the private waste management agency and the MCD officials to clear all waste from the dhalao ghars, disposal sites, and roads within two days, failing which strict action will be taken.

She also mentioned that she would revisit the area in two days to reassess the situation.