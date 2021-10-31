No backend talks with Congress, decision to part ways final: Amarinder

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday denied reports of backend talks with the Congress saying the “time for rapprochement is over”.

“Reports of backend talks with Congress are incorrect. The time for rapprochement is over. The decision to part ways with the party was taken after much thought and is final. I’m grateful to Sonia Gandhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now,” Amarinder’s media adviser Raveen Thukral tweeted on behalf of the Former CM.

Amarinder reiterated what he has been saying in the past. “I will soon launch

my own party and will hold talks for seat sharing with BJP, breakaway Akali factions and others for Punjab Elections 2022 once farmers’ issue is resolved. I want to build a strong collective force in the interest of Punjab and its farmers,” he said.

Amarinder resigned as the CM last month following differences with the party high command over the style functioning of the state government. Soon after stepping down, he made it clear that he won’t remain in the Congress and float his own party.

Earlier this week, Amarinder said his newly announced political party will contest the upcoming elections from all 117 assembly seats in Punjab. He also claimed several Congress workers are going to join his new party.

“We will fight all 117 seats, whether we fight in adjustment or we fight on our own only time will tell… Plenty of Congress workers are coming in,” he said during a Press conference in Chandigarh.

The former CM, who is yet to resign from the Congress, said the process of launching a new political party is ongoing and he will disclose the name and symbol once confirmed by the Election Commission.

“Yes, I will be forming a new party. The name will be announced once the Election Commission clears it, along with the symbol. My lawyers are working on it,” he said.