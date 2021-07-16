Continuing to dilly-dally over his relationship with the BJP, the Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad has now said that his party will launch an agitation if the government did not fulfil its demand for reservation for the community.

Sanjay Nishad said that he will be on a month-long visit to Ayodhya to mobilise his cadres for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due next year, and reach out to the Nishad community to seek its support for the party.

“It is not the BJP government but the bureaucracy which is to be blamed for delay in reservation to Nishad community in UP. The bureaucracy is misleading the government and is hand-in-glove with parties like the SP and BSP. The party workers will take the fight to the streets if the state government does not give reservation to the community,” he said.

Sanjay Nishad further said, “Nishad Party is in an alliance with the BJP because it is sensitive to the demands of the Nishad community.”

Party workers have been directed to reach out to the members of the community in every district and make Nishads aware of their rights.

Sanjay Nishad’s son Pravin Nishad is a BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar.