Nine more illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in North-West Delhi

A team of the foreigner cell of the North-West district police in Delhi made a significant breakthrough into illegal immigration by apprehending nine Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the country, an official said on Sunday.

The illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested after a sustained surveillance operation. Interestingly, the police recovered a smart phone from them with the banned application ‘IMO’.

In a proactive and intelligence-driven operation, the successful raid was conducted on Friday May 23, under the jurisdiction of the Bharat Nagar police station in North West Delhi.

According to the police, they received credible information about the presence of an illegal Bangladeshi national residing within Bharat Nagar and accordingly, a team cordoned off the targeted area and conducted a comprehensive verification drive, conducting checks across 50 footpaths and 100 lanes, as part of the combing operation.

After getting their hands on a suspect, the police interrogated him. He, initially, attempted to mislead the team but later admitted that he is a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in India.

Accordingly, eight other illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, including four minors, were located at a JJ colony in the Wazirpur area, who were apparently his family members. None of them had any valid travel documents, visas, or permits, thereby violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and other applicable immigration laws.

All the immigrants were taken into custody on the spot and transported to the Foreigners Cell for detention, interrogation, and documentation. It was revealed that the family had previously worked at a brick manufacturing unit in Mewat, Haryana.

They fled Mewat for fear of being apprehended by the Haryana Police. Since then, they have been frequently changing their locations and were in the process of securing a rented accommodation in an attempt to mix with the local population.

It was further revealed that they had illegally crossed into India through the Cooch Behar border, West Bengal.

All nine immigrants have been handed over to FRRO, RK Puram, New Delhi, for further deportation proceedings. They were identified as Saidul Islam, Nazma Begum, who is Islam’s wife, Nazmul Ali, Azina Begum, Apple Ali, and 4 minors aged below 18 years.

According to a senior police official, the operation is part of a broader initiative by the Delhi Police to crack down on illegal immigration, with the objective of safeguarding the security and demographic integrity of the region.

Meanwhile, the city police has urged all residents of the national capital to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or unauthorized individuals residing in their locality.