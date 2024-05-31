NIMHANS bags Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion for 2024

The National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru has been awarded the Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion for 2024 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion, established by WHO in 2019, recognizes individuals, institutions and/or governmental or non-governmental organizations that have demonstrated remarkable contributions to health promotion.

Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated NIMHANS on being conferred with this award. He said it is “a recognition of India’s efforts in inclusive healthcare.”

Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary expressed his happiness at the recognition of India’s efforts and pioneering work in the field of mental health and congratulated NIMHANS for this achievement.

“We are immensely proud to receive the prestigious Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion at this juncture of our institutional journey,” said Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS.

“This award is not only a recognition of our past and present achievements but also a validation to the enduring legacy and vision that has guided NIMHANS since its inception. It reinforces our resolve to continue our mission of promoting mental health and well-being – making a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve”, she said.

The award is a testament to NIMHANS’ dedication and outstanding contributions to promoting mental health and well-being. NIMHANS has been at the forefront of mental health and neurosciences, championing innovative approaches to research, education, and patient care. It has been instrumental in initiating and implementing avant-garde mental health programs that address the needs of diverse populations.

Its efforts in integrating mental health care into general health care, developing community-based strategies, and pioneering digital health interventions have been recognized globally.

This accolade arrives at a particularly momentous time for NIMHANS, as the Institute celebrates 50 years of its formation and the 70th anniversary of its precursor, the All India Institute of Mental Health (AIIMH). As NIMHANS marks the dual milestone, the award holds special significance, highlighting the Institute’s rich legacy and continuous evolution in the field of mental health and neurosciences.

India has made major strides in the field of mental health in recent times. Mental Health Units are supported in almost all districts of the country today through the National Health Mission. India’s national tele mental health helpline, Tele MANAS, which was launched on October 10, 2022 also recently achieved the landmark of having handled 10 lakh calls.