NIFT along with Ministry of Textiles organising CHHAAP-NIFT @ Dilli Haat from Sept 2-15

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) along with the Ministry of Textiles is organising CHHAAP-NIFT@Dilli Haat from September 2 to 15 at Dilli Haat INA here.

The event has been named Chhaap- Impressions of an indelible stamp of India’s handloom and craft traditions. The event showcases the NIFT Craft Cluster Initiative, highlighting the creative collaboration between NIFT students, alumni, and artisans. Chhaap-NIFT@Dilli Haat is a testament to the institute’s unwavering dedication to showcasing the best of fashion and Indian craftsmanship.

With a multi-pronged approach, NIFT’s participation in Dilli Haat represents a significant milestone in its mission to bridge the gap between academic excellence and craft-based application. This unique collaboration also aims to offer an exciting platform for NIFT students and alumni to showcase their talent and creative vision to a diverse audience.

More than 160 stalls of artisans, handloom weavers, and collaborative stalls of designers and artisans at Dilli Haat. These artisans and handloom weavers have been invited from all over the country and they share a special bond with NIFT, as they have actively participated in NIFT Craft Cluster Initiative by opening their doors to make design, management and technology students understand traditional skills, practises and their own adaptation to changing trends and markets. These artisans have played the role of mentors while co-creating with NIFT students.

NIFT in collaboration with the Offices of Development Commissioners for Handloom and Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles has a Craft Cluster Initiative, under which students undertake Craft Research and Documentation, Craft Based Design Projects and co-create with artisans. A showcase of the work will be presented at the NIFT pavilion.

Fashion Showcase – Samanvay will be organized at the event to present a curated collection of co-created designs from NIFT’s talented alumni. The showcase will feature a range of ensembles that blend modern aesthetics with traditional techniques, reflecting NIFT’s commitment to fostering innovation while honouring Indian cultural heritage.

Interactive Workshops on sustainable practices- Srijan will be held consisting of a range of engaging hands-on workshops and expert- led sessions. These workshops will cover various aspects of sustainable practices, providing valuable insights and skills for aspiring designers and craft enthusiasts.

Craft demonstrations by traditional artisans – Sampada to showcase the exquisite skills of India’s master artisans as they demonstrate traditional craft techniques. NIFT aims to honour the intricate skills of these craftspeople while fostering a greater appreciation for the role of traditional techniques in present day fashion. Attendees will gain firsthand insight into the artistry and complexity that define Indian crafts.

To explore the results of a craft-design experiment, an innovative workshop conceptualized and curated by Dr Dimple Bahl that bridges the realms of craft, design and art, ‘Kalamanthan’ is also being organized.

The exhibit presents a dynamic partnership between artisans, students and the Department of Fashion Communication at NIFT, Delhi Campus. Each piece in the exhibit represents a thoughtful blend of artistic vision and skill, resulting in innovative designs that honour traditional craftsmanship while exploring new creative frontiers.

Musical performances – Tarang by a lineup of indie bands, showcasing the vibrant and eclectic sounds of contemporary music will also be held. From folk and acoustic to electronic and alternative genres, these performances will add a dynamic musical dimension to the event, enhancing the overall experience for visitors.

NIFT’S marquee display at Dilli Haat underscores the institute’s dedication to promoting its well nuanced academic strategy. By exhibiting in this iconic marketplace, NIFT aims to engage with the community, celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian crafts, inform young aspirants and inspire future generations of designers.