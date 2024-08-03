NHRC issues notice to Delhi govt, police over deaths at shelter home

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday said it has issued notices to Delhi Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner over several deaths at Asha Kiran shelter home being run by the city government in Rohini here.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a media report that 12 inmates died within one month between 15th July 15 and 31st July at the shelter home for people with mental impairment, the Rights body has sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The NHRC said the report should include the status of the FIR in the matter, action taken against the responsible officials/ officers and steps taken/ proposed by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Advertisement

“The contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violations of human rights of the inmates at the reportedly overcrowded shelter home. The deaths of inmates, in such a large number within a short period, indicate negligence on the part of the authorities,” the Rights body said.

According to the media report, carried on 2nd August, Asha Kiran is not new to controversy. The shelter home has a capacity of 500 inmates but now over 1,000 are residing in it resulting in overcrowding, it said.

The NHRC said, “Reportedly, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had red-flagged the functioning of this shelter home in its 2015 report. It was observed that the facility was over-burdened, ill-equipped for medical emergencies and short on staff. The report highlighted that a total of 148 deaths had occurred during 2009-14.”

“It had also found slackness on the part of the department towards decongestion of the Asha Kiran complex. In 2017, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also submitted a report stating that the facility was in poor condition,” the Rights body said.

Notably, Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Friday ordered a magisterial probe over the reported deaths of inmates at the shelter home.

She directed the concerned official to submit the preliminary report over the matter within 48 hours.