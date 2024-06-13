NHRC invites entries for online photography competition

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has invited entries for its online photography competition to promote human rights.

The themes of the competition are child labour, challenges of destitute elderly, environmental hazards impacting life on planet earth, celebrating human rights and values in Indian diversity, celebrating gender equality, development initiatives improving life and living standards, LGBTQI+ life, rights and challenges, according to a communiqué issued by NHRC on Thursday.

Among other themes include women (rights, challenges, and their contribution to the development of the nation), beggars and disability (rights, challenges, achievements), it said.

Pointing out that the rights body engages with people in general for human rights advocacy, “This online photography competition on human rights is another effort in this direction.”

The NHRC said other such important events include annual short ﬁlm competition on human rights started since 2015, moot court competitions in law schools/ colleges and universities, painting, quiz and debate competitions, etc.

The first, second and third prize-winning photographs will be awarded Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 each respectively along with certificates to the applicant. Additionally, there will be seven consolation prizes of Rs 2,000 each, it said.

“The last date for the entries is 7th July. These may be sent either through the NHRC, India website: https://nhrc.nic.in/ or through the MyGov portal: https://www.mygov.in/,” it added.