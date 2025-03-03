Newspaper hawker dies in hit-and-run accident in Rohini

A 19-year-old newspaper hawker died in a hit-and-run accident on K N Katju Marg in the Rohini area of North West Delhi when his bicycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, they received a PCR call regarding the accident that occurred in the wee hours of Saturday at the traffic signal near the RTO office of Sector 15, 16 in Rohini. A police team reached the spot and rushed the injured accident victim to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The deceased, identified as Rishal, a resident of Budh Vihar, who was pursuing an undergraduate degree course, was working as a newspaper hawker in the morning for money, an official said.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased died due to an accident by an unknown vehicle.

A case under Sections 281, 106 (rash driving and causing death due to negligence) was registered at the KNK Marg Police station and efforts are being made to trace the offending vehicle, the cop informed.