When primary schools reopen in Uttar Pradesh after almost one and a half years due to the pandemic, students can expect a great surprise.

The schools will have new furniture for students who will no longer have to sit on floor mats.

Comfortable desks and benches will be in place for students this year.

The state government has already released Rs 327 crore out of the sanctioned Rs 488 crore for procurement of child-friendly furniture for 26,599 upper primary schools spread across 70 districts, said a state education department official.

The state has a total of 45,625 government-run upper primary schools for students from Class 6 to 8 and the furniture will cover 58 per cent of the schools.

In 2017-18, the state government had procured furniture for a section of these schools, but a majority of them in rural areas, still lack furniture.

Divisional assistant director (basic education), Ramesh Kumar Tiwari said the furniture will be procured from one stop Government e-Marketplace portal and the process will be overseen by a committee headed by respective district magistrates.

“The furniture will be child-friendly and provide adequate space between the desk and the chair, keeping in mind the different age groups of the students,” Tiwari said.

The government believes that the furniture would help improve classroom working, instil self-confidence and pride among millions of students who view private schools with envy. The government also hopes that it would spur admissions in these government schools.

Officials said that the furniture will be safe, comfortable and provide adequate space for students to keep their school bags, books and notebooks besides water bottles.