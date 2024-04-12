New building of Smt Sucheta Kriplani hospital made fully functional

Augmenting healthcare facilities for the general public, the new building at the Smt Sucheta Kriplani hospital associated to Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) has been made fully functional.

The number of beds has been increased to 1,400 from the earlier 800.

Three Tesla MRI systems and the central laboratory in the new building have been made operational on Thursday.

Talking about the MRI system, Director of LHMC Dr Subash Giri on Friday said, “It is one of the latest and best MRI machines with the latest software and advanced applications which enables high resolution imaging, giving us high quality images in lesser scan times.”

“We can do not only structural imaging but also functional imaging, and also special MRI studies like MR angiography, MR spectroscopy, Diffusion MRI etc. The facility has been put up 24×7 in use,” he said.

Dr Giri also said, “The central lab of the new building is a fully automated, state-of-the-art laboratory. It is operating 24×7, 365 days and providing comprehensive lab services to the patients in minimal turn-around times. The OPD sample collection is also centralised at the ground floor.”

He said the tests done include all possible tests from Pathology/ Hematology- like complete hemogram with peripheral smears, coagulation profile, urine analysis and molecular studies; from Biochemistry- like blood glucose, liver function tests , kidney function tests, Thyroid function tests, electrolytes, hormonal assays, fertility profile, insulin, glycosylated hemoglobin; and all tests from Microbiology.

The Director also disclosed that the Microbiology department is also planning to soon shift the Integrated Centre of HIV testing and counselling to the central lab.

The lab reports are digitised and available on the mobile of patients, the lab information system (LIS) software is utilised by the patients 24×7, he added.

Besides this, Dr Giri said the oxygen facility has been augmented by three times at the hospital during the year 2023 -24.

“A new Medical Gas Pipeline System (MGPS) has been installed with a supply line of oxygen to a total of 930 beds inclusive of ICU, emergency services and other areas. The storage capacity of liquid oxygen has also been increased by 30 KL,” Dr Giri said.

The oxygen facility was fully functional to deal a Covid-like pandemic or any other such disaster in future, he added