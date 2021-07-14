Nearly 5.75 lakh people have received doses of Covid-19 vaccines at the immunisation sites of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, officials said on Tuesday.

Mukesh Suryan, Mayor, SDMC informed that nearly 5.75 lakh people have been vaccinated at SDMC Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs). “In order to contain the spread of Covid-19, dispensaries, health units and schools run by the SDMC have been making all efforts to administer vaccine doses to the majority of people,” he said.

Suryan said that adequate arrangements have been made at all CVCs to ensure hassle-free vaccination. “The entire process is being completed under the observation of senior doctors and other Health Care Workers (HCWs) from the civic agency,” he added.

The SDMC mayor also assured to make additional arrangements at existing centres and start more vaccination centres, if needed. He also appealed to people to get vaccinated as soon as possible as it is necessary for the fight against Covid-19.