NCRTC unveils commuter-centric features of state-of-the-art Meerut Metro

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Saturday unveiled the modern and commuter-centric features of Meerut Metro, at RRTS Depot, Duhai, Ghaziabad.

Meerut Metro, a pioneering urban Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) project, aims to provide a safe, fast, and modern mobility solution for the residents of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

The Meerut Metro train will have a design speed of 135 kmph and a maximum operational speed of 120 kmph.

The trainsets, with their sleek and state-of-the-art modern light weight design, built with stainless steel, are energy efficient and equipped with a regenerative braking system. They are also compatible with Automatic Train Protection (ATP) and Automatic Train Operations (ATO).

Shalabh Goel, Managing Director, NCRTC, who unveiled the features of Meerut Metro, said, “Meerut Metro will revolutionize the city’s transportation, enhancing connectivity, productivity, and overall quality of life. By providing a modern, reliable, and fast transit system, it will reduce travel time, alleviate traffic congestion, and foster economic growth.”

“The NCRTC has focused on understanding the commuter needs in detail and customized the features of this new-age transit mode, to ensure utmost comfort and efficient journeys for the people.”

Under the Make in India guidelines, 100 per cent of the trainsets for Meerut Metro are being manufactured in India. Alstom (formerly Bombardier) was awarded the manufacturing contract, under which they will deliver the three-car trainsets for the Meerut Metro, bundled with rolling stock maintenance for 15 years. These world-class trainsets are being manufactured in Savli, Gujarat. To date, five Meerut Metro trainsets have been handed over to the NCRTC.

Meerut Metro’s design embodies a modern aesthetic, prioritizing passenger comfort, safety, and security. The coaches are air-conditioned, having luggage racks, grab handles, CCTV cameras, USB mobile charging facilities, dynamic route maps, and many other modern conveniences.

Meerut Metros are three-car trainsets with ergonomically designed 2×2 transverse and longitudinal seating arrangements with comfortable cushioned seats. More than 700 passengers can travel in a train, with a seating capacity of 173.

Prioritising safety, Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) will be installed at all stations synchronized with metro operations and also help in ensuring crowd management.

Selective door opening via push buttons reduces energy consumption. Safety measures like passenger emergency communication system, fire extinguishers, alarms, and talk-back systems are integrated.

There will be a specific reserved seating arrangement in each coach of the metro train for women passengers and senior citizens.

Both stations and trains are universally accessible, with dedicated space for medical stretchers/ wheelchairs in emergencies. The metro stations also have spacious lifts to accommodate medical stretchers and wheelchairs.

The exterior of Meerut Metro trainsets sports an attractive and modern color combination of fluorescent green, blue, and orange that conveys technological advancement and the aspirations of the people of a ‘New India.’

In an innovative approach, the Meerut Metro will operate on the same RRTS infrastructure from Meerut South to Modipuram. This integration is vital for providing a holistic and seamless new-age public transit mode for the people of western Uttar Pradesh.

At four of these stations, commuters will be able to switch to Namo Bharat train services and vice versa. These stations will be Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram. This innovative approach has led to significant savings in terms of construction cost of infrastructure viz OHE, viaduct, track, signalling etc.

The Meerut Metro corridor spans 23 km with 13 stations, including 18 km of elevated and 5 km of underground sections. Nine stations are elevated, three are underground, and one station (depot station) will be at grade. This 23 km distance will be covered by these modern trainsets within 30 minutes.

The stations are Meerut South (elevated), Partapur (elevated), Rithani (elevated), Shatabdi Nagar (elevated), Brahampuri (elevated), Meerut Central (underground), Bhaisali (underground), Begumpul (underground), MES Colony (elevated), Daurli (elevated), Meerut North (elevated), Modipuram (elevated), and Modipuram Depot (at grade).

On the occasion, Goel further said, “The RRTS and Meerut Metro project is progressing at a rapid pace, and we are confident of delivering the project for the people of the region as per schedule. We are thankful to the Government of India and Government of Uttar Pradesh for their continuous support for the project and also creating an encouraging development focused ecosystem.”

Construction of the Meerut Metro corridor is progressing rapidly, and all the stations have started taking shape. Underground tunnel construction has been completed, and finishing works are being done at all the underground stations. Track laying activities are currently in progress on already completed tunnels and viaducts. Out of the 18 km long elevated section, viaduct construction is almost completed till Modipuram station.

On October 20, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System and flagged off the first Namo Bharat train. With this, the 17-kilometer-long Priority Section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot was operationalized for the public. Currently, about a 42 km long section between Sahibabad and Meerut South is operational for commuters, with 9 RRTS stations. The entire RRTS corridor along with Meerut Metro is expected to be operational by 2025.